Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio flagged off the Donyi Polo Express daily passenger train which will run from Shokhuvi Railway Station via Dhansari-Diphu-Lumding-Guwahati-Naharlagun (Arunachal Pradesh) on August 26.

Nagaland got its second railway station after a gap of more than 100 years with the commissioning of a new facility at Shokhuvi.

On the occasion, Rio stated that the second railway station is being established in the state after a long gap and added that it is a historic achievement, and congratulated the NFR and its officials for the completion of the first phase of the project.

Rio stated that the Molvon station at Jornapani is expected to be completed in March/April of next year, followed by Phase 2—Pherima and Phase 3—Zubza in 2023 and 2026, respectively.



He added that he is hopeful the railway line from Dimapur-Tizit & Dimapur-Khelma (Silchar), which is already being approved by the Government of India, will be implemented soon.

Rio said that the completion of the project has been delayed due to land acquisition problems and appealed to all the GBs, public leaders, and civil society to cooperate with the railway department so as to get benefit from the connectivity. The CM stated that with railways being the second cheapest means of transportation, the state will see an immense improvement in trade and the economy, especially in the agriculture sector.



Taking to Twitter Rio said, Today is a historic day for Nagaland. We're getting the 2nd railway terminal passenger services after a gap of more than 100yrs on Dhansari–Shokhuvi railway line. Elated to flag-off Donyi Polo Exp. from Shokhuvi station, an alt. route for N'land & Manipur passengers to Guwahati.

Today is a historic day for Nagaland. We're getting the 2nd railway terminal passenger services after a gap of more than 100yrs on Dhansari–Shokhuvi railway line. Elated to flag-off Donyi Polo Exp. from Shokhuvi station, an alt. route for N'land & Manipur passengers to Guwahati pic.twitter.com/JbOVRtJLtF — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) August 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Minister for Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED), Jacob Zhimomi, in his speech, acknowledged the vision of the Prime Minister in connecting the North Eastern states to the rest of the country. He also stated that this is the commitment/testimony made by the Chief Minister and his government to the people of the state. The Minister stated that the railway connectivity among the three states of Nagaland, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh will not only improve the economy but will also cater to new social relationships.

The General Manager of Northern Frontier Railway (NFR), highlighted the achievements, challenges, and ongoing projects in the state.