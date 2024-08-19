The Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) has expressed its support for the demand to extend the age relaxation for entry into government services to 37 years.

In a representation dated 22nd July 2024, submitted to the Chief Minister of Nagaland by the Concerned Aspirants Group, the association highlighted the need for this extension.

The current age limit is 35 years, but the aspirants argue that the COVID-19 pandemic caused a two-year gap in competitive examinations, affecting their chances.



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The government had issued an order from the P&AR department granting a two-year relaxation, but it did not fully address the issue for those nearing 35 years and those below.

CTAN believes that the order should be extended for another five years to ensure fairness.

The association emphasized that the frustration among unemployed youth is high across India, and Nagaland has one of the highest numbers of unemployed youths.

They urged the authorities to address this issue with commitment and deliver justice.