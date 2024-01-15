The Congress party has announced the schedule for the Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Nagaland.

The Yatra, helmed by the Congress leader, is set to enter Nagland tomorrow, where it will spend two days before entering Assam.

Today the Congress party released the itinenrary for the Yatra in the state of Nagaland and also the first day in Assam. It is as follows.

Day 3: 16th January 2024

08:00 Yatra resumes from Viswema, Kohima

09:00 - 09:20 Paying homage at Kohima War Cemetery (22Km)

09:30 Public address at Phulbari, Kohima (from the Bus) (500Mtrs)

12:00 Morning break at SCERT College Ground Chiephobozou Town (28Km)

14:30 Yatra Resumes near Rengma Sports Association Ground, Tseminyu (22km)

16:30 Public address (from the Bus) and Evening Break at Wokha (29Km)

Night Halt at Chukitong, Wokha (14km) by car

Day 4: 17th January 2024

09:00 Yatra Resumes from VK town, Zunhaboto (32Km)

10:30 Public address at Main traffic point Mokokchung (from the Bus) (30Km)

11:30 Morning break at Chuchuyimbang village grounds (32Km)

14:30 Yatra Resumes from Chuchuyimlang police out post (23 Km)

16:30 Evening break at Merangkong Town (28Km)

Night Halt at Aohadang Ground Tuli, Mokokchung (14Km) (by car)

Day 5: 18th January 2024

08:00 Yatra Resumes Near Post Office Tuli (1.5Km)

09:00 National Flag Handover Ceremony @ Nagaland - Assam border (17Km)

12:00 Morning break at Puthinadi, Jorhat (44km)

14:00 Yatra Resumes from Nakachari Debarapara, Jorhat (5km)

16:30 Evening break at Jorhat Town (30Km) followed by Public address (From the Bus)

Night Halt at Kumar Gaon, Nimati Road Jorhat.

Noteworthy is that the Yatra today passed through the districts of Senapati and Kangpokpi in Manipur. The Yatra is halting for the night in Nagaland before continuing with its journey ahead.

As part of the campaign, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders are traveling in a hybrid mode, using buses for long parts of the journey due to time constraints imposed by the upcoming general election and health concerns of the party's elderly leaders.