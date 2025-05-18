A high-level delegation of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) led by MP and NPCC President Shri S. Supongmeren Jamir undertook an intensive organizational tour across key districts of Nagaland from May 14 to May 17, 2025.

The delegation included AICC Secretary in charge of Nagaland Shri Christopher Tilak, NPCC Working Presidents Shri C. Apok Jamir and Shri Khriedi Theünuo, along with other senior leaders. The tour commenced at Mon district with a gathering at Congress Bhavan, where the leaders addressed the District Congress Committee (DCC) and party workers, urging renewed unity and commitment to the party’s core values.

During his visit to Mon, Shri Supongmeren Jamir also interacted with community-based organizations such as the Konyak Union and the Konyak Mothers’ Association. He inspected the ongoing construction of the Mon Medical College, emphasizing timely completion to improve healthcare access in the region. He also met Shri Lalit Kumar, Officer Commanding of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), to review the progress of vital infrastructure and road connectivity projects.

In a separate engagement, the MP held meaningful discussions with the Mon District Administration and engaged with Anghs and village elders from Totok Chingnyu, Totok Chingkho, and Totok Chingha. He assured them of his commitment to addressing their concerns regarding development, traditional governance, and infrastructure.

The delegation continued its outreach at Longleng, where NPCC leaders met with the Longleng DCC to reinforce grassroots mobilization. At Noklak, a motivating session was held at the local Congress Bhavan, where leaders urged party members to stay resolute and dedicated to strengthening organizational presence.

At Tuensang, the team convened a District-Level Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan (Save the Constitution Campaign) and Congress Workers Sammelan, delivering key messages on constitutional values and inclusive governance. The program was led by Shri Christopher Tilak and NPCC leaders, engaging a large gathering of workers.

The four-day tour culminated in Zunheboto district with another successful Workers Sammelan and Constitution awareness event held at North Point. Shri Supongmeren Jamir thanked the workers for their continued support and called for unity and people-first politics to shape a progressive future for Nagaland.