Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) today extended solidarity and support to the Public Rally organized by the Nagaland People’s Action Committee (NPAC) on August 5 to demand for an early solution to the prolonged peace process.

Kewekhape Therie, President of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has quoted in a public notice, "Each step you have traveled and every minute you have stood in the heat to express solidarity to the demand for settlement to the Agreements, will not be buried alive. It may take some time with the UDA Govt but remember, UDA Govt is only in the hands of the people. Together we shall remove UDA and find the end result.”

“The state govt and its allied forces have done all they could do to dislodge the Public Rally as usual. Abandoning the Parliamentary Committee resolution of 16th July 2022 endorsing the Agreements and the 31st Oct 2019 conclusion of talks, they announced the treacherous seat-sharing deal," he added in a scathing rebuke of the ruling NDPP and BJP coalition.

“Nagaland people deserve peace, One Government and One Tax. People deserve justice and equality. People deserve a true welfare government. People deserve opportunities and employment. They have failed on all fronts particularly in enforcing the law of the land,” he said, adding that 25 years of negotiation without a settlement is "deliberate."

"It is not that they lack wisdom or have no option. 20 years of facilitation and support is a deliberate plan. Their main intentions are to rob the state exchequer and extort from the public. If they do not want to accept the conditions of the Government Of India and are determined to fight for the flag and constitution, abrogate the ceasefire. Settle the score in a friendly match," he said.