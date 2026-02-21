Congress intensifies booth-level strengthening in Dimapur region

Dimapur District Congress Committee (DCC) on February 21 said that All India Congress Committee (AICC) Observer Vijay Laxmi Sadho visited Nagaland to review and strengthen party activities in Dimapur, Chümoukedima and Niuland districts.



Sadho, a senior leader from Madhya Pradesh, arrived on February 17 and has since been holding meetings with party functionaries, frontal organisations, block committees and grassroots workers across the three districts.



According to the DCC, Sadho has previously served five terms as an MLA, four times as a Cabinet Minister, and as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh. She also served for a decade as Secretary of the Indian National Congress.



During her visit, she toured various party offices and interacted with leaders and workers to assess organisational challenges and discuss strategies to strengthen the Congress at booth and district levels. She was accompanied by DCC President Kutoho Chishi and other district leaders.



Khriedi Theünuo, Working President of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) and in-charge of Dimapur district, also held discussions with Sadho on organisational coordination and preparation for upcoming political challenges.



The DCC stated that Sadho’s visit has encouraged party workers and reinforced efforts to revitalise the organisational structure of the Congress in the region.