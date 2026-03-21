Congress names T. Chalukumba Ao as candidate for Nagaland by-poll

The Indian National Congress on March 21 announced T. Chalukumba Ao as its candidate for the upcoming by-election to the 28 Koridang (ST) Assembly Constituency in Nagaland.

According to an official press release issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), party president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved Ao’s candidature for the ensuing by-election to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

The announcement was conveyed by AICC General Secretary K. C. Venugopal in a statement dated March 21.

The by-election to the 28 Koridang (ST) constituency will be conducted as per the schedule to be notified by the Election Commission.