According to the Axis My India exit poll, the Congress party is set to clinch a significant win in Nagaland in the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections. This development marks a notable resurgence for Congress in the region. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to maintain a robust presence across the North Eastern states, showcasing a competitive political landscape.

The exit poll, which surveyed all eleven constituencies across seven states, forecasts a mixed but strategically favorable outcome for the BJP and its allies. The BJP is expected to secure 4 out of the 11 seats, reflecting its stronghold in key regions. The detailed seat share prediction is as follows:

Arunachal Pradesh: BJP - 2

Tripura: BJP - 2

Manipur: NPF - 1 (Tough Fight), Congress - 1

Meghalaya: NPP - 1 (Tough Fight), VPP - 1

Mizoram: Congress - 1

Nagaland: Congress - 1

Sikkim: SDF/SKM - 1 (Tough Fight)



Vote Share Insights

The exit poll's vote share data provides a detailed view of the political dynamics in each state:

Arunachal Pradesh:

Arunachal West: BJP - 51%, Congress - 41%

Arunachal East: BJP - 47%, Congress - 42%

Meghalaya:

Shillong (ST): VPP - 55%, Congress - 28%, NPP - 10%

Tura (ST): NPP - 45%, Congress - 43%

Manipur:

Inner Manipur: Congress - 46%, BJP - 32%

Outer Manipur: NPF - 43%, Congress - 41%

Tripura:

Tripura West: NDA - 62%, INDIA - 35%

Tripura East: NDA - 62%, INDIA - 30%

Mizoram:

Mizoram (ST): Congress - 43%, ZPM - 25%, BJP - 18%

Nagaland:

Nagaland: Congress - 62%, NDPP - 36%

Sikkim:

Sikkim: SKM - 32%, CAP - 29%, BJP - 27%