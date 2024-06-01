Congress poised for victory in Nagaland: Axis My India exit poll
The exit poll, which surveyed all eleven constituencies across seven states, forecasts a mixed but strategically favorable outcome for the BJP and its allies.
According to the Axis My India exit poll, the Congress party is set to clinch a significant win in Nagaland in the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections. This development marks a notable resurgence for Congress in the region. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to maintain a robust presence across the North Eastern states, showcasing a competitive political landscape.
The exit poll, which surveyed all eleven constituencies across seven states, forecasts a mixed but strategically favorable outcome for the BJP and its allies. The BJP is expected to secure 4 out of the 11 seats, reflecting its stronghold in key regions. The detailed seat share prediction is as follows:
Arunachal Pradesh: BJP - 2
Tripura: BJP - 2
Manipur: NPF - 1 (Tough Fight), Congress - 1
Meghalaya: NPP - 1 (Tough Fight), VPP - 1
Mizoram: Congress - 1
Nagaland: Congress - 1
Sikkim: SDF/SKM - 1 (Tough Fight)
Vote Share Insights
The exit poll's vote share data provides a detailed view of the political dynamics in each state:
Arunachal Pradesh:
Arunachal West: BJP - 51%, Congress - 41%
Arunachal East: BJP - 47%, Congress - 42%
Meghalaya:
Shillong (ST): VPP - 55%, Congress - 28%, NPP - 10%
Tura (ST): NPP - 45%, Congress - 43%
Manipur:
Inner Manipur: Congress - 46%, BJP - 32%
Outer Manipur: NPF - 43%, Congress - 41%
Tripura:
Tripura West: NDA - 62%, INDIA - 35%
Tripura East: NDA - 62%, INDIA - 30%
Mizoram:
Mizoram (ST): Congress - 43%, ZPM - 25%, BJP - 18%
Nagaland:
Nagaland: Congress - 62%, NDPP - 36%
Sikkim:
Sikkim: SKM - 32%, CAP - 29%, BJP - 27%
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today