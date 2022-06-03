Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, arrived in Dimapur on Thursday to hold a consultative meeting with the Core Committee on Naga Political Issues (CCoNPI), led by chief minister Neiphiu Rio, and to learn about the latest developments since the CCoNPI and NSCN met on May 28. (I-M).

The union home ministry has co-opted Sarma as the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) to act as a "catalyst" to the efforts of the "facilitators" (the political leadership of the UDA government) to supplement efforts toward a quick resolution of the Naga political issue.

Sarma had told the media on the eve of his trip to Dimapur that his role was "limited" and that he would not be able to "mediate in such a big and complex issue."

Sarma said: “At the political level and with the political leadership of BJP, NDPP and NPF, we keep on talking because all are within the NEDA. So, my role is limited only to interacting with our NEDA partners and not beyond.”

The Naga political issue is at a crossroads, as the wait for a resolution has grown longer due to a standoff between the Indian government and the NSCN (I-M) over the Naga flag and constitution (Yehzabo). While the Indian government has flatly rejected both demands, the NSCN (I-M) insists that the Framework Agreement it signed on August 3, 2015 with India's then-Interlocutor R.N. Ravi included flag and constitution.

The closed-door meeting between Sarma and members of the CCoNPI, led by convenor and Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, took place at Niathu Resort Chümoukedima and lasted about 45 minutes. Media were not allowed to get even close to the venue.

However, sources familiar with the meeting told Nagaland Post that the participants engaged in a free and frank discussion. The central issue was the need to break the impasse that has stymied a quick resolution to the Naga political crisis.

According to the sources, Sarma, as NEDA's Convenor, will also convey the CCoNPI's recommendations to the Centre.

According to the sources, Sarma told the Core Committee to "work harder to persuade and make the NSCN (I-M) understand and accept the Government of India's offer."

Because the Naga issue is complex and sensitive, Sarma believes that no one else should comment on it because any statement could further complicate the situation.

"As far as the accord or permanent solution is concerned, it should be left to the Government of India and the NSCN (I-M)...", Sarma had previously stated.

He went on to say that his trip to Nagaland is related to the BJP's relationship with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) (NDPP). "I'm only here to fulfil my responsibilities as NEDA convenor." I don't get involved in Naga peace talks unless I'm asked to meet with specific leaders to clarify issues. AK Mishra is currently dealing with it. I'm not in any way connected to you, and I'm not meeting with any NSCN-IM leaders."