Nagaland gears up for Hornbill Festival 2022, one of the most popular festivals in the state celebrated every year from 1st to 10th December. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio holds a review meeting on festival preparations. The festival this time will be extended involving five new districts.

The Hornbill Festival is indeed the most renowned celebration of Nagas. There is a huge gathering for merrymaking in the form of drinking, eating, singing, and dancing.

Why Hornbill is the most popular festival in Nagaland?

One of the biggest festivals held by Nagaland's indigenous warrior tribes is the Hornbill Festival. The Naga people have a long history of preserving their distinctive culture and traditions.

Each of the state's tribes and subtribes has unique methods for promoting its culture. Each tribe's traditional ceremonial attire is unique, and there are also multicolored spears and Daos with dyed goat hair.

Other well-known traditional items from the Naga people that steal the show are their unique headpieces and ivory armlets. Earlier, wearing them required the warriors to demonstrate their valour.

How does this festival bring tribes together?

The Nagas have long revered and depicted the bird known by its common name, Hornbill. The songs that are performed throughout the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland highlight the significance of this bird.

The Nagas and warriors use bird feathers to adorn their headgear.

This bird species came dangerously close to going extinct as a result of widespread hunting, which opened Nagas' minds and they followed the government's initiative to preserve them.

The first Hornbill Festival was held in Nagaland in 2000, and it featured folk music and dancing, ancient games, and a handful of songs from their wars.

What are the Main events?

The State Tourism and Arts and Culture Department of the Government of Nagaland conducts the Hornbill Festival Nagaland, commonly referred to as the "Festival of Festivals" locally.

The fiesta is held to promote vibrant local culture and customs as well as inter-tribal harmony.

The visual retreat also highlights the distinctive activities, rituals, and customs while maintaining the legacy. Visitors are handled nicely and are cordially welcomed.

All of Nagaland's major tribes participate in the festivities and display a variety of crafts, folk music, dances, and games.

Numerous handcraft, handloom, multi-cuisine, and local food vendors are on show. While rich rice beer is constantly available for consumption.

The spectacular Hornbill National Rock Concert, in which bands from all across the nation and the world compete, illuminates the evenings.

The town's incredible Night Market comes next.

The Naga chili eating competition however is the festival's most alluring activity. Additionally, the popular pork-eating event generates a lot of excitement and attention.

Things to do in the Hornbill Festival

Learn about traditional arts, folk songs & games.

Know more about tribal life exploring replicas of tribal huts, wooden carvings, and drum instrument beats at the end of the day.

Gorge on delicious foods at the food stalls along with rice beer.

Participate in Naga Chili eating competition, recognized as the hottest event festival.