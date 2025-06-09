A high-level review meeting on COVID-19 preparedness was convened today under the chairmanship of the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, P. Paiwang Konyak, at the Directorate of Health & Family Welfare. The session witnessed the participation of the Commissioner & Secretary, Director & Head of Department (HOD), along with other senior officials from the Department.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to evaluate the current COVID-19 situation in the state and assess the health system's readiness to manage emerging challenges. Emphasis was placed on ensuring continued vigilance, maintaining sustained surveillance, and strengthening public health protocols across all health facilities.

Key points discussed during the review included:

A comprehensive review of the department’s preparedness covering manpower, availability of medicines and consumables, oxygen supplies, functionality of Rapid Response Teams, and ongoing surveillance activities.

Current data indicates that the prevailing strain of COVID-19 in the state remains mild in nature.

The Department of Health & Family Welfare continues to monitor the situation on a daily basis to ensure timely interventions.

The Minister expressed confidence in the department’s capability to handle any potential escalation of cases and reiterated that the public should not panic.

In accordance with guidelines from the Government of India, testing protocols will be enforced, including testing all Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases and 5% of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases admitted to hospitals.

Citizens are advised to remain cautious and adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols, including respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene.

The Minister reassured the public that while the national scenario remains stable and non-alarming, proactive and coordinated efforts at the state level will continue to ensure community safety.