In a move to uphold pharmaceutical regulations and ensure public health safety, the Department of Health & Family Welfare has revoked the drug licenses of 24 retail pharmacies in Dimapur and Chumoukidima districts. This action follows repeated notices and extended deadlines for compliance with Rule-65 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, which mandates the employment of registered pharmacists in licensed establishments.

The Drugs Control Administration has warned that any supply of medicines to these now-illegal firms will be deemed a violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, leading to strict legal consequences for defaulting suppliers and wholesalers. The department has reaffirmed its commitment to executing such regulatory enforcement across all districts in a phased manner.

A list of the affected pharmacies, along with their respective license numbers and locations, has been made public. Some of the notable establishments include R.S. Pharma, Life Guard Medical, New Sky Medical, Shifa Medical, and Royal Medicos, among others.

Furthermore, the department has cautioned all licensed pharmacies to ensure timely renewal of their drug licenses within six months of expiry as per Rule-63 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Failure to comply will render licenses invalid and may result in imprisonment ranging from three to five years, along with fines amounting to at least ₹1 lakh or three times the confiscated drug value.

All retailers and wholesalers are also instructed to register on the Online National Drugs Licensing System (ONDLS) portal without delay.

The State Drugs Control Administration has expressed its gratitude to the district administrations of Dimapur and Chumoukidima, as well as the Commissioner of Police, for their cooperation in executing enforcement measures, including the deployment of administrative staff and police personnel. The department remains steadfast in its mission to regulate the pharmaceutical sector and uphold public safety.