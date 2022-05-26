On May 31, the NSCN-IM convened a rare meeting of its top leaders in what is thought to be a conclave to discuss and perhaps approve the newest draft of the Naga peace agreement.

According to sources, NSCN-IM president Q Tuccu by a communique has convened the meeting of ‘Tatar and above and the National Assembly’ will be also attended by senior members of ‘Naga army’.

Five members will be delegated from each 'Naga area' as specified by the NSCN-IM organisational structure. Thuingaleng Muivah, NSCN-IM general secretary, members of the 'collective leadership,' and Speaker Tatar Hoho have all received copies of the statement.

A 10-member NSCN-IM delegation led by V.S. Atem recently camped in Delhi and held at least two rounds of critical discussions with A.K. Mishra, the new peace emissary.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Naga leaders, including Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton, in Guwahati earlier this month. The meeting of senior NSCN-IM leaders on May 31 was viewed as a "good development" and part of the planned process in Delhi.