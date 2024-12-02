The 25th Hornbill Festival at Kisama, Nagaland, has set the stage for an exciting blend of traditional heritage and international cultural exchange. Running from December 1 to 10, this year’s festival is making headlines with its collaboration under the 'Wales in India 2024' initiative, bringing Welsh folk music to Nagaland.

On the second day, vibrant performances continued to captivate visitors. Welsh artists Mari Mathias and Gareth Bonello joined forces with Naga musician Seyievinuo Chuzho and Khasi artist Benedict Skhemlang Hynniewta, presenting a mesmerising fusion of musical traditions.

Their collaboration highlighted the festival’s global appeal, with Mathias emphasising the importance of cultural exchange in strengthening ties between nations.

Traditional Naga troupes in colourful attire showcased the region’s rich heritage through dance and music, drawing large crowds to the Heritage Village. The day also included discussions on the intersections of culture and art, offering attendees a deeper understanding of the festival's broader significance.