Daklane School in Kohima upgraded to government high school after 72 years

One of the oldest educational institutions in Kohima was officially upgraded to a Government High School (GHS) on February 27, 72 years after its establishment in 1954.

The upgradation marks a significant milestone for Daklane Government School, which had earlier functioned as Government Middle School (GMS) Daklane, offering classes from Class 6 to Class 8.

With the upgradation, students will now be able to pursue their studies up to Class 10 at the institution. The school was initially established in 1954 and was upgraded to a middle school in 2002. The latest development fulfills a long-standing demand of residents in the area for a high school within the locality.

Attending the upgradation ceremony, Nagaland Minister for Women Resource Development and Horticulture Salhoutuonuo Kruse described the occasion as an auspicious day for the town. She noted that Daklane Government School is among the oldest schools in Kohima and said the upgradation was a long-felt need for the colony, given its central location.

Emphasising the importance of government schools, Kruse said such institutions play a crucial role in society by providing accessible and free education, particularly benefiting families from varied economic backgrounds. She stated that government schools offer quality teachers and enable students to study close to their homes while remaining competitive with the wider world. The minister also credited the state government led by Neiphiu Rio for implementing schemes aimed at strengthening educational infrastructure across Nagaland.

Calling education an investment in the future, Kruse urged students to make full use of the expanded academic opportunities and encouraged teachers to take on greater responsibility with dedication and sincerity.

Advisor for School Education and SCERT Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome said the upgradation signifies a new beginning and reflects ongoing efforts to improve government schools in the state. He highlighted the need to change public perception about government institutions, noting that even economically weaker families often opt for private schools due to prevailing attitudes.

According to officials, the newly upgraded high school has enrolled 22 students in Class 9 in 2026, taking the total student strength to 204. The school is currently supported by 24 teachers, strengthening its capacity to deliver secondary-level education in the heart of Kohima.