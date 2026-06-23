Delhi police arrest Ivory Coast national, Nagaland woman for alleged matrimonial fraud

Delhi Police have arrested an overstaying foreign national from Ivory Coast and his live-in partner from Nagaland for allegedly operating a cyber fraud racket that targeted women through matrimonial websites.

The accused have been identified as Kouadio Victor Nda (36), a native of Ivory Coast who was illegally residing in India, and Anei Konyak (30), a resident of Nagaland. The duo was arrested from a rented accommodation in Hastsal Vihar near Holy Chowk in Uttam Nagar.

According to police, the accused allegedly used matrimonial platforms to establish contact with women, lure them into fake romantic relationships and subsequently cheat them of money on the false promise of marriage.

Investigators said the duo operated multiple bank accounts and used debit cards linked to mule accounts to channel and withdraw the fraud proceeds. To avoid attracting attention, Konyak was allegedly tasked with withdrawing cash from different ATMs, as her presence was considered less suspicious than that of a foreign national.

The arrests were made by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Dwarka district during a special operation targeting cyber fraud networks operating in the national capital. Acting on specific intelligence inputs and sustained surveillance, police discovered that a group of foreign nationals was allegedly involved in cyber fraud activities and using mule accounts to siphon off money from victims.

Based on the information gathered, police conducted a raid at the Uttam Nagar premises and apprehended the two suspects.

During the search operation, police recovered four debit cards linked to mule accounts, a laptop, five mobile phones and a passport from their possession.

A senior police official said verification of the seized debit cards through the Samanvya portal revealed links to a cyber fraud case registered at Chabua Police Station in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

Further examination of the mobile phones reportedly uncovered details of several bank accounts connected to another cyber fraud complaint. Investigators also found that Konyak allegedly played an active role in the operation by contacting victims over the phone and assisting in the withdrawal of funds.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Immigration Act and the Foreigners Act at Uttam Nagar Police Station.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the cyber fraud syndicate and to ascertain the full extent of the network's operations.