'Demands ignored': Five tribes committee declines Nagaland Guv’s swearing-in invite

Five major tribal organisations in Nagaland will boycott Monday's gubernatorial swearing-in ceremony, escalating their standoff with the state government over the composition of a proposed reservation review commission.

The Angami Public Organization, Ao Senden, Lotha Hoho, Rengma Hoho, and Sumi Hoho announced on Sunday that they received invitations to attend the new governor's oath-taking ceremony but cannot participate due to their ongoing protest resolution from August 9.

The tribal bodies are demanding complete exclusion of community-based organisations from the proposed Reservation Review Commission, a position that directly contradicts the state government's recent clarification on the matter.

The dispute centres on who should represent tribal interests on the commission. While Chief Secretary Nagaland suggested that qualified nominees from community organisations could participate instead of office bearers, the five-tribe committee maintains that this misses their core demand entirely.

"We expected a positive response instead of attempts to delay and deny legitimate demands," the committee stated in their older press release.

The tribal organisations had previously expressed "extreme disappointment" with the government's stance, calling the Chief Secretary's clarification an "insult to the collective intelligence of the five tribes."

The five organisations have maintained a policy of non-participation in all state government functions and meetings since their August resolution.

The tribal organizations have indicated their protest will continue "until further orders," suggesting the dispute may extend well beyond Monday's ceremony unless the government addresses their fundamental concerns about the commission's structure.