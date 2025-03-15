The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Saturday raised concerns over policies that allegedly undermine the Constitution and the interests of citizens. Addressing the launch of the party's membership drive, NPCC working president C. Apok Jamir emphasized the growing threats to secularism and democratic values.

Jamir, a former Rajya Sabha MP, asserted that certain policies propagated over the past 14 years have put the state’s way of life and beliefs at risk. He reiterated that the Congress remains the only viable force to safeguard the Constitution and the people's rights.

"It is the duty of every citizen to take a stand against a government that is deviating from constitutional principles," he said, urging people to unite for understanding, progress, and justice. He described the Congress membership drive not as a mere numbers exercise but as a movement to awaken citizens' conscience and mobilize collective resistance against oppression and injustices.

Jamir also expressed concerns over rising societal divisions, stating that while Hinduism promotes peace and tolerance, a section of people is misusing religion to create discord and hatred.

Highlighting the power of the electorate, he noted that the people of Nagaland had already demonstrated their will in the parliamentary elections by electing a true representative of the people. He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to working for the state's welfare, praising NPCC president and Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir for his dedication to the cause.

The Congress announced that the membership drive for Dimapur district will continue until March 22, after which it will be expanded to other districts.