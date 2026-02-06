Nagaland MP urges swift resolution of land dispute delaying Dimapur Airport expansion

The planned expansion of Dimapur Airport, the only airport in Nagaland, has faced a prolonged delay due to land currently occupied by the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School (ARTC&S). On February 6, 2026, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Nagaland, S. Supongmeren Jamir, formally brought the matter to the attention of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, seeking urgent intervention to resolve the ownership and transfer of a crucial portion of land. The delay has continued for more than ten years, affecting development and connectivity initiatives vital to the region.

Dimapur Airport is recognised as an essential asset for the state, facilitating daily connectivity, emergency services, and contributing to economic development. However, its growth has been stalled by land constraints linked to the ongoing occupation of a significant section of airport land by the Assam Rifles. Efforts to expand airport infrastructure have been unable to progress due to the lack of access to this territory.

The dispute centres around 392.72 acres at Dimapur Airfield, which was formally handed over by the Indian Air Force to the National Airports Authority, now the Airports Authority of India (AAI), effective from 1 September 1987. The handover is substantiated by formal reports, correspondence from the Defence Estates Officer, and Government of India documentation from 1990 and 1991. These records, including extracts from the Military Land Register, provide evidence of the transfer to AAI.

A Joint Survey and Verification Report dated 29 February 2024 has clarified the current situation: 148.58 acres of the land, part of the 392.72 acres previously allotted to AAI, remains under the occupation of Assam Rifles ARTC&S Dimapur. This ongoing occupation has become the principal obstacle to the airport’s expansion.

Historical documents note that the land allotted to Assam Rifles in the vicinity of Dimapur Airfield in the early 1960s was on a temporary basis. Further, Assam Rifles has already been allotted other lands in Nagaland for its training establishments, supporting claims for the return of the land for airport use.

The Airports Authority of India has already submitted master plans to the Government of Nagaland, including proposals for a new terminal building, expanded parking bays, and upgrades to airport facilities. However, each of these initiatives depends on the recovery of the land currently held by Assam Rifles, highlighting that without resolution of the land issue, critical expansion and safety improvements cannot proceed.

Based on the official documentation, Shri Jamir has urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue instructions for the immediate handover of the 148.58 acres to the AAI. His appeal is grounded in established records and aims to ensure that the overdue expansion and modernisation of Dimapur Airport can take place in the broader public interest.

The MP emphasized that the issue is not merely administrative, but directly linked to the development, connectivity, and future growth of Nagaland, and called for urgent and coordinated action by the concerned central authorities. The request for intervention underscores the significance of resolving the matter not just as a bureaucratic formality, but as a decisive step towards advancing the state’s infrastructure and economic prospects.