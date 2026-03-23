Dimapur CSOs move to Nagaland CM, demand repeal of ‘failed’ liquor prohibition

Several civil society organisations (CSOs) in Dimapur, advocating for the repeal of the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act, have resolved to submit a representation to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio within this month.

The Dimapur-based groups, during a meeting on Monday, described the NLTP Act as a “failure,” citing widespread availability of illicit liquor that poses a health hazard, along with loss of government revenue.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Secretary of the Committee for Repeal of NLTP Act, Dr. Kahuka Sema, said the committee has decided to meet the Chief Minister and submit the representation in the coming days. While acknowledging the difficulty the state government may face in taking action, he expressed confidence that the rationale presented by the committee would ultimately lead to the repeal of the Act.

Sema added that the committee has already prepared strategies for both scenarios—whether the NLTP is lifted or retained. Following a series of consultative meetings with CSOs, including student bodies and village councils from Dimapur and East Dimapur, the committee concluded that the Act has failed. “Nearly 80 per cent of the organisations we consulted now agree that the Act should be lifted in favour of a more practical approach,” he said.

Earlier, the Dimapur Area Baptist Churches had urged the state government not to consider lifting the NLTP Act, citing concerns over revenue generation, socio-economic impact, and public health in the Christian-majority state.