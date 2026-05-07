Dimapur CSOs oppose railway station shift, push for early resolution of land issues

Civil society organisations (CSOs) based in Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland, have extended their support to the proposed redevelopment of the Dimapur Railway Station into a world-class facility, while urging authorities to resolve ongoing land-related disputes at the earliest.

The assurance came during a consultative meeting convened by the Naga Council Dimapur (NCD) with various CSOs and tribal bodies on the proposed upgradation project. Representatives at the meeting reiterated their support for the initiative and opposed any suggestion of shifting the railway station outside Dimapur.

Addressing the gathering, NCD president K G Kenye said the first phase of the project covers approximately 7.3 acres of land, but added that unresolved ownership disputes involving 96 patta holders remain a major concern. He stated that although land surveys for the initial phase had been completed, 38 of the 96 patta holders had reportedly approached the court, raising fears that prolonged legal proceedings could stall the project or even lead to its relocation outside Nagaland.

Kenye warned that failure to settle the disputes in time could significantly affect the progress of the railway modernisation initiative at an early stage itself.

According to him, CSOs also plan to engage with the litigants and appeal for the withdrawal of cases in the interest of the larger public. He added that Phase-II of the project presents additional complications, involving 109 more patta holders along with concerns over undocumented encroachments.

To address these issues, several committees and sub-committees have been constituted under the aegis of the NCD to initiate dialogue with landowners, railway authorities and the state government.

The council is also expected to hold discussions with non-tribal CSOs next week in an effort to build wider consensus and prevent misinformation regarding alleged eviction of religious structures.

During the meeting, Kenye appealed to the Government of Nagaland to facilitate an amicable and time-bound settlement of land disputes within the project area to ensure smooth execution of the railway station redevelopment plan.

He further asserted that Dimapur-based CSOs and residents would extend full support to ensure that the railway station modernisation project is completed within the stipulated timeframe.