The Dimapur Municipal Council (DMC) employees on October 25 began their ‘no pay no work’ agitation due to the failure of the government to fulfill their demands.

The agitation has been called by the Dimapur Municipal Council (DMC) Employees’ Welfare Union, who have decided to go ahead with the protest, demanding the release of their salaries.

The Union had earlier gone for a brief agitation on September 12.

The Union had even written a memorandum to the government warning of ceasing work if the salaries were not released within 10 days, beginning September 12 which was then extended till October 10.

Following a request from the DMC administration the day before, the DMC staff even resolved, in a meeting on October 7, to postpone the planned agitation until October 24.

According to a union update, the DMC Employees Welfare Union's emergency executive body meeting was convened on October 21 to discuss the intended agitation.

The agitation will continue starting on October 25 until its demands are satisfied, it was agreed.