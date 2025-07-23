Dimapur Naga Students’ Union flags infiltration risk amid evictions in Assam

The Dimapur Naga Students’ Union (DNSU) has voiced serious concern over a potential influx of undocumented immigrants into Nagaland following the recent eviction drives in neighbouring Assam.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the union warned that Nagaland's long and porous border with Assam—particularly through vulnerable districts—could see increased movement of displaced persons, potentially upsetting the demographic balance, endangering security, and threatening the socio-political fabric of the state.

"In view of these developments," the release stated, "the DNSU strongly urges the Government of Nagaland to immediately enhance security along the interstate border areas." It specifically called for tighter monitoring at critical transit hubs such as the Dimapur railway station and vulnerable entry points.

The student body recommended deploying adequate security personnel and strengthening surveillance systems to deter illegal entry. It also appealed to all its subordinate units to stay proactive, urging unit leaders to coordinate closely with village councils, youth bodies, and law enforcement agencies in monitoring any suspicious activity.

The DNSU further appealed to the public to remain alert and report unfamiliar individuals or groups in their localities who lack valid documentation. It underscored that the collective duty of every citizen is to safeguard the rights, identity, and security of the indigenous people of Nagaland.

"Community awareness and cooperation at the grassroots level will be key in tackling any potential demographic and security challenges arising from this situation," the union stated.

Reaffirming its commitment, the DNSU assured it stands ready to assist the administration and law enforcement agencies if needed.