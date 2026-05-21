Dimapur no-confidence motion withdrawn after NPF councillors reconcile

A special meeting scheduled to consider a no-confidence motion and floor test against Dimapur Municipal Council (DMC) chairperson Hukheto Yepthomi has been cancelled following reconciliation among councillors of the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

Dimapur Deputy Commissioner Tinojongshi Chang said the administration received a written communication in which six of the 12 councillors who had backed the no-confidence motion withdrew their support.

After verification of the signatures, the district administration cancelled the special meeting scheduled for Friday and treated the no-confidence motion as withdrawn.

The development comes a day after DMC councillors announced that differences within the council had been resolved following intervention by senior NPF leaders.

In a joint statement, DMC chairperson Hukheto Yepthomi and deputy chairperson Imlinaro Stephanie Ezung said councillors had decided to reconcile in the interest of party unity and public service.

The statement said members had resolved to work together and reaffirmed commitments towards governance, accountability and transparency in the functioning of the Dimapur Municipal Council.

The councillors also appealed for public cooperation and support for the overall development of Dimapur city.

Earlier, a no-confidence motion had been moved against Yepthomi with support from 12 councillors, including the deputy chairperson, out of the 23 elected members of the council.