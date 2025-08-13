Dimapur schools to observe ‘Mekhela Wednesday’ to promote Naga heritage

In a bid to promote and preserve the rich heritage of Naga women and foster the spirit of sisterhood, the Office of the Sr. Sub-Divisional Education Officer (Sr. SDEO) in Dimapur has directed all women employees under its jurisdiction to wear the traditional mekhela every Wednesday.

The directive will take effect from August 13, 2025.

According to the order issued by Sr. SDEO Jevika Kiba, the initiative — titled “Mekhela Wednesday” — will be observed weekly by all women staff. All employees, including Grade IV workers whose duty schedules fall on other days, have been instructed to be present in the office on Wednesdays.



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The order also states that official matters, including meetings, will henceforth be scheduled on Wednesdays unless otherwise notified. The decision is aimed at celebrating cultural pride while strengthening camaraderie among women in the department.

“This order shall come into immediate effect,” the notification affirmed.