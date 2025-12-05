DoNER minister announces Rs 645-crore boost for Nagaland during Hornbill Festival visit

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia announced a comprehensive development package worth over Rs 645 crore for Nagaland on December 5, targeting improvements across health care, road connectivity, power generation and education infrastructure.

The Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Minister inaugurated five completed projects valued at Rs 202 crore whilst laying foundation stones for ten new initiatives worth approximately Rs 443 crore.

Among the inaugurated projects, the 26,335-kilometre AT Road upgrade from Tssurang to Impur emerged as the largest investment at Rs 93.98 crore, followed by the second phase of the Chendang Saddle–Kohima Road covering 12.57 kilometres at Rs 45.59 crore. Other completed works include a Rs 24.46 crore power substation upgrade in Nagarjan, Dimapur, and Rs 18.95 crore worth of information and communications technology infrastructure installed across 190 schools.

The new projects feature significant healthcare expansion, with a multispeciality hospital planned for Chümoukedima under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region scheme at Rs 58.7 crore, and a 50-bed hospital for Peren headquarters at Rs 44.6 crore. A sports centre at IG Stadium in Kohima will receive Rs 72.6 crore in funding.

Road development dominates the new initiatives, with five major projects totalling Rs 203.2 crore. The Phomching–Longding route spanning 20.9 kilometres will cost Rs 58 crore, whilst the Old Peren–Chalkot road measuring 16.50 kilometres is budgeted at Rs 46.3 crore. The package also includes an 11.5 megawatt small hydro project at Dzuza valued at Rs 22.8 crore, and a Rs 19.6 crore innovation hub.

Scindia participated in the traditional Naga stone-pulling ceremony at Tuophema Village during the Hornbill Festival, wearing traditional Angami dress. The ritual demonstrates community unity and collective strength.

"This tradition is not merely a display of physical strength but a living reminder of how heritage binds communities together," Scindia said. "Standing here among the people of Tuophema, I felt the deep wisdom of a society that safeguards its roots while embracing progress."

The minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East Policy as driving infrastructure development across the northeast. He noted that Nagaland's young population could significantly contribute to national growth.

Scindia indicated more projects are planned in coordination with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. The minister was scheduled to visit the Hornbill Festival grounds later to meet performers, entrepreneurs and cultural groups.

The government has emphasised strategic connectivity improvements in the northeast, with particular focus on strengthening road corridors and airport-linked routes.