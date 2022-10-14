Nagaland's education minister Temjen Imna Along never fails to stay away limelight with his witty and hilarious posts.

In one such post, the social media popular minister from Nagaland posted a photo of him taking a selfie with the students of Tetso College, Dimapur during their 25th Freshers' Day and captioned it- "Don’t be Jealous!"

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE Temjen Imna Along said, "We must know how to find pleasure in our hectic schedule and I enjoy it thoroughly".

Notably, this is not the first time the minister's witty post has gained popularity among the netizens.

Earlier, Temjen Imna Along post on staying a bachelor was massively applauded by the netizens and was welcomed with positive comments and reactions.

On a lighter note, while showing his concern towards the growing world population on World Population Day, the minister urged people to stay single- he posted 'stay single like me' to contribute towards a sustainable future.

On the other hand, the minister also shared what exactly people look for him on Google and to his surprise, the minister shared a screenshot of the browser where he discovered that people have been looking for his wife.

Sharing a screenshot of the search prompt, Along took to Twitter and wrote, "Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!" surprisingly Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal reacted and wrote in Hindi, "We'll have to do something about this."