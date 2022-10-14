"Don't be jealous", Says Nagaland's education minister while posing with students of Tetso College, photo goes viral
The social media popular minister from Nagaland posted a photo of him taking a selfie with the students of Tetso College, Dimapur during their 25th Freshers' Day.
Nagaland's education minister Temjen Imna Along never fails to stay away limelight with his witty and hilarious posts.
In one such post, the social media popular minister from Nagaland posted a photo of him taking a selfie with the students of Tetso College, Dimapur during their 25th Freshers' Day and captioned it- "Don’t be Jealous!"
Speaking exclusively to India Today NE Temjen Imna Along said, "We must know how to find pleasure in our hectic schedule and I enjoy it thoroughly".
Notably, this is not the first time the minister's witty post has gained popularity among the netizens.
Earlier, Temjen Imna Along post on staying a bachelor was massively applauded by the netizens and was welcomed with positive comments and reactions.
On a lighter note, while showing his concern towards the growing world population on World Population Day, the minister urged people to stay single- he posted 'stay single like me' to contribute towards a sustainable future.
On the other hand, the minister also shared what exactly people look for him on Google and to his surprise, the minister shared a screenshot of the browser where he discovered that people have been looking for his wife.
Sharing a screenshot of the search prompt, Along took to Twitter and wrote, "Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!" surprisingly Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal reacted and wrote in Hindi, "We'll have to do something about this."
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