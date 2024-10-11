Durga Puja was celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious fervor by the Hindu community across Nagaland, a predominantly Christian state. The festival saw vibrant participation from devotees, who adorned themselves in traditional attire and visited nearly 60 beautifully decorated marquees (pandals) across the state.

The majority of these pandals, over 50 in number, were set up in Dimapur and Chumoukedima, the state’s commercial hubs, while at least seven pandals graced the capital, Kohima.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton extended their greetings to the people on this auspicious occasion. Governor Ganesan also visited various pandals in Kohima, offering prayers to Goddess Durga.

Chief Minister Rio shared his festive message on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “May the celebration of good over evil fill our hearts with hope, courage, and positivity. Let us celebrate the spirit of victory and new beginnings.”

Deputy CM Patton also conveyed his warm wishes, hoping that the festival brings strength, prosperity, and peace to all.

The festival will culminate on Sunday with the immersion of Durga idols on Vijaya Dashami, marking the triumph of good over evil. Various programs and competitions have also been organized by Puja committees to enhance the celebrations.