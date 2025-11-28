Nagaland unveils new e-pay bill system for enhanced financial management and transparency

The Department of Treasuries & Accounts has formally launched a new e-Pay Bill System, signalling a significant advancement in the state's pursuit of efficient and transparent financial management.



The application, developed solely within the department and hosted at the State Data Centre, is designed to replace the earlier e-Pay application, offering enhanced speed in bill preparation, improved processing, and streamlined integration with other Treasury systems. Officials expect the system to reduce manual work and clerical mistakes, especially for salary bills, deductions, and GPF contributions, thereby benefitting stakeholders across the state.

Integration with TreasuryNet, eNPS, and the Grade IV e-GPF system is a key feature in the platform, directly importing budget details and deduction data for swift bill handling. The system provides automatic generation of challans for deductions such as Professional Tax, GPF, and House Tax, ensuring greater consistency and support for Drawing and Disbursing Officers. These functionalities contribute to a more user-friendly workflow and reduce the risk of human error in financial transactions.

The e-Pay Bill System's user interface has been structured to enable quicker employee selection during bill preparation. By directly sourcing specific deduction information from TreasuryNet, the platform streamlines the daily operations of officers responsible for financial documentation within various departments. The new process aims to alleviate administrative burdens and improve the reliability of bill-related tasks.

During the official launch event held at the Directorate, Finance Commissioner Kesonyu Yhome praised the officers and the IT team for their work on the in-house solution. He stated, "He described it as a proud moment for the State and noted that creating an in-house solution gives greater ownership and satisfaction, while also providing a strong foundation for further strengthening and consolidating the State’s financial systems." This sentiment underscores the significance the department places on internal development and control over vital administrative tools.

Conceptualisation of the new e-Pay Bill System originated with Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen, who first proposed the idea while serving as Finance Commissioner. The department allocated approximately six months for development, followed by an additional two months of rigorous testing and trial runs to ensure operational reliability. These steps were undertaken to optimise system performance before the official public release.

At the launch event, Additional Director Vechiso Chakhesang delivered a concise presentation outlining the application's features and anticipated benefits for stakeholders. The department expects the new system to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and overall reliability in bill preparation and payment processes throughout the state.