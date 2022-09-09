The Eastern Naga Students’ Federation has called to convene an emergency federal assembly to discuss the strategies and issues on the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) resolution – Frontier Nagaland State demand on September 20, 2022 at Tikhir Students’ Union Head quarters in Anatongre, Kiphre.

The Federation has urged the President, General Secretary, Speaker/Executive Chairman and 1 Advisor from Chang Wedoshi Setshang, Khiamnuigan Students’ Union, Konyak Students’ Union, Phom Students’ Conference, Tikhir Students’ Union, United Sangtam Students’ Conference and Yimkhiung Akheru Arihako to attend the Federal Assembly.

It may be mentioned here that the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) renewed its demand for ‘Frontier Nagaland’ along with the call to abstain from all election campaigns by any party and candidature declaration programme in their respective jurisdictions, besides carrying out massive public mobilisation programmes without any delay.

Calling out to its seven tribal bodies, the ENPO resolved that the people of Eastern Nagaland shall not participate in any election process of the state and central until and unless a separate statehood, ‘Frontier Nagaland’ is fulfilled as demanded by the people of Eastern Nagaland through grassroots.

Speaking to India Today NE, ENPO President Tsapikiu Anar said, “We have abstained from participating in any election campaign by any party and candidature programme in their respective jurisdictions. The decision was taken on August 26.”

The seven tribal bodies, Chang Khulei Setshang (CKS), Khiamniungan Tribal Council (KTC), Konyak Union (KU), Phom Peoples’ Council (PPC), United Sangtam Likhum Pumji (USLP), Tikhir Tribal Council (TTC) and Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC), that fall under the ambit of the Eastern Nagaland region, have been urged to further endorse to mobilize their demands at the grassroots for the success of this ban and resolution.