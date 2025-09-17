Eastern Naga Students’ Federation launches 3rd phase of agitation over alleged blatant disregard by edu dept

The Eastern Naga Students’ Federation (ENSF) has announced the commencement of its third phase of agitation starting September 18, 2025, in protest against the alleged blatant disregard by the Department of School Education towards its demands.

In a directive issued on Wednesday, ENSF said the decision was taken during its Emergency Presidential Meeting held on September 16, following what it termed as the failure of the government to respond to its September 3 ultimatum.

The federation has directed all its federating units to strictly enforce the agitation “without any lapse or compromise.” The agitation includes sealing down all government offices, including those of the administration, shutting down all educational institutions—both government and private—and restricting the movement of government-registered vehicles.

However, certain essential services have been exempted from the purview of the agitation. These include medical services, fire and emergency services, power houses, PHED, the District Disaster Management Authority, and banking.

ENSF said the directive will remain in force until further orders. Copies of the directive have been sent to the Eastern Naga Legislators’ Union (ENLU), all federating units of ENSF, as well as the presidents of ENPO and ENWO for information and strict compliance.

The student body asserted that it remains firm in its demand and warned against any compromise in enforcing the agitation across Eastern Nagaland districts.