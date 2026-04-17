Eastern Nagaland bodies reaffirm support for frontier territory MoA, stress unity and peace

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation along with eight tribal councils and Eastern Naga political workers have unanimously resolved to stand by the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) signed on February 5.

The decision was taken during a consultative and coordination meeting held in Mon town on Thursday, attended by key tribal bodies including the Konyak Union, Chang Khulei Setshang, United Sangtam Likhum Pumji, Phom Peoples' Council, Yimkhiung Tribal Council, Khiamniungan Tribal Council, Tikhir Tribal Council, and Eastern Sumi Hoho, among others.

Reaffirming the historic Tuensang Summit declaration of December 18, 2007, which declared Eastern Nagaland a “Peace Zone,” the participants pledged to safeguard the future of younger generations by upholding the MoA signed between the Government of India, the Government of Nagaland, and ENPO.

The meeting emphasised the need to remain united in ensuring peace, justice through equality, and maintaining fraternity and integrity, while striving for comprehensive socio-economic development in Eastern Nagaland at par with the rest of the state.

Participants also resolved to align collective efforts to address challenges that may hinder growth and prosperity in the region, signalling a coordinated push for development and stability.

The resolution was formally signed by ENPO president Chingmak Chang and general secretary Honang Konyak.