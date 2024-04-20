The Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO), Tribal Bodies, Eastern Nagaland Women Organization (ENWO), and Eastern Nagaland Students Federation (ENSF) orchestrated a momentous abstention campaign across six districts of Eastern Nagaland during the 18th Lok Sabha election. With 738 polling stations bearing witness to profound silence, the region resounded with a collective voice of discontent and solidarity, echoing the sentiments and aspirations of its citizens.

Expressing gratitude to the populace, village authorities, women, political party workers, and volunteers, the coalition emphasized the invaluable role played by each citizen in realizing the historic success of this mass abstention. The solidarity displayed not only fortified their resolve but also signaled a unified demand for recognition and action on the issues pertinent to Eastern Nagaland.

The ENPO, Tribal Bodies, ENWO, and ENSF extended appreciation to the Sumi Youth Organization (SYO) and Dimapur Ao Youth Organization (DAYO) for their solidarity during this critical juncture.

Choosing peaceful resistance over confrontation, the decision to abstain from voting served as a poignant expression of resentment, asserting the region's right to demand attention to its movement. The resounding message conveyed through overwhelming solidarity made it clear to those in positions of power that the voices of Eastern Nagaland's populace can no longer be ignored or silenced.

Emphasizing continued commitment to their cause, the coalition vowed to persist until their grievances are addressed and aspirations realized. They called upon all stakeholders to join hands in fostering public involvement and cooperation, envisioning a brighter future for Eastern Nagaland.

In a direct appeal to the Chief Minister, the coalition urged for understanding and restraint, emphasizing the longstanding support extended by Eastern Nagaland to his leadership. They stated " Today, as we demonstrate our resentment through mass abstention in a democratic manner, we urge to him to maintain and desist from inflicting any political repercussions on our 20 MLAs and the Government servants from Eastern Nagaland region under any circumstances. Citizens of Eastern Nagaland shall stand behind them in the face of any political adversity."

The coalition also advised against the proliferation of negative comments on social media platforms, advocating for constructive dialogue and engagement.