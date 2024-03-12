Normal life ground to a halt in six districts of Eastern Nagaland—Mon, Tuensang, Noklak, Kiphire, Shamator, and Longleng—as a 'total shutdown', initiated on March 11 by the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), brought daily activities to a standstill until further notice. The shutdown, enacted as part of a 'public emergency', aimed to draw attention to the delay by the Indian government in settling the proposal for the creation of a 'Frontier Nagaland Territory' through the Ministry of Home Affairs. Despite the widespread disruption, no untoward incidents were reported during the bandh period.

In an official circular issued on Monday, the ENPO Control Room declared that the total shutdown would persist until further notice. During this time, educational institutions, government offices, and businesses remained closed, while vehicular traffic disappeared from the roads. However, certain exemptions were granted by ENPO, including students appearing for board exams, essential services such as power and emergency medical care, media operations, and emergency situations like weddings.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Nagaland Students' Federation (ENSF) convened an emergency meeting to address the ongoing public emergency. Scheduled for March 12 at 11 a.m. at the ENSF office in Tuensang, the 24th Federal Assembly will gather members from all federating units and the Eastern Nagaland Sumi Students' Union (ENSSU). ENSF speaker Pho-e Konyak and assembly secretary L Kiukhum announced that the meeting will focus on ENPO's official endorsement of ENSF and its federating units to actively monitor the situation. Attendees, including chairpersons, presidents, general secretaries, two executives each, and advisory board members, were directed to participate without fail.