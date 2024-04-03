The rank and file of the Congress party in Eastern Nagaland have pledged support to the Chenmoho Resolution, spearheaded by the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO). This resolution staunchly advocates for the non-participation of the region in both Central and state elections until the long-standing issue of the Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) is effectively addressed by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the NDA regime.

Expressing deep-seated discontentment, the Eastern Nagaland Congress issued a press release, condemning the recurrent false assurances meted out by the BJP government and decrying the delaying tactics employed by NDA leaders. These tactics, the party asserted, have been strategically orchestrated to entice voters, all while failing to deliver on promises made.

In a decisive move echoing the sentiments of the ENPO and tribal leaders, the Eastern Nagaland Congress has resolved to abstain from participation in both Central and state elections, aligning itself firmly with the common cause championed by the ENPO.

The significance of this stance is highlighted by the upcoming joint coordination meeting convened by the ENPO, scheduled to take place on April 6th at 10 a.m. at KU Hall, Mon Town.