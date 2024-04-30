Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) has reaffirmed the "unanimous resolution" adopted at Chenmoho village on February 23, 2024 and has decided not to partake in the upcoming urban and local bodies election.

ENPO media cell has affirmed that there will be abstention from involvement in the forthcoming urban and local bodies election scheduled for June 26, 2024.

Chenmoho Resolution states that the "Citizens of Eastern Nagaland are steadfastly committed to abstaining from involvement in the forthcoming Urban & Local Bodies Election, scheduled for June 26, 2024, alongside a resolute abstention to partakew in any Central or State celebrations/events until such time Frontier Nagaland Territory becomes a tangible reality".



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