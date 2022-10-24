Backing the August 26, 2022, Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) resolution to abstain from any election vis-à-vis Frontier Nagaland demand, the Eastern Nagaland Women Organisation has resolved to back the ENPO resolution.

A. Shamthai Phom, president of ENWO, and M. Chongthen, media secretary, stated in a news release that the decision was made on October 13 during the consultative meeting with all seven tribal federating units held at Tuensang HQ.

In this regard, ENWO also made the decision to host a rally on October 25 at Parade Ground, Tuensang Hq, beginning at 10 a.m. Because of this, ENWO requested that all businesses, including schools, remain closed until the rally was over.

Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) has renewed its demand for ‘Frontier Nagaland’ along with the abstain call on all election campaigns by any party and candidature declaration programme in their respective jurisdictions, besides carrying out massive public mobilisation programmes without any delay.

Calling out to its seven tribal bodies, the ENPO resolved that the people of Eastern Nagaland shall not participate in any election process of the state and central until and unless a separate statehood, ‘Frontier Nagaland’ is fulfilled as demanded by the people of Eastern Nagaland through grassroots.

Speaking to India Today NE, ENPO President Tsapikiu Anar said, “We have abstained from participating in any election campaign by any party and candidature programme in their respective jurisdictions. The decision was taken on August 26.”

The seven tribal bodies, Chang Khulei Setshang (CKS), Khiamniungan Tribal Council (KTC), Konyak Union (KU), Phom Peoples’ Council (PPC), United Sangtam Likhum Pumji (USLP), Tikhir Tribal Council (TTC) and Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC, that fall under the ambit of the Eastern Nagaland region, have been urged to further endorse to mobilize their demands at the grassroots for the success of this ban and resolution.