Eco Park Kohima set to open before Hornbill Festival: CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has announced that the much-anticipated Eco Park Kohima is nearing completion and is expected to open to the public before the start of the Hornbill Festival 2025.

The Chief Minister inspected the ongoing construction at the park site on Thursday and expressed satisfaction with the progress of work.

Located between the Capital Cultural Hall and the Indoor Stadium—opposite the Red Cross building—the Eco Park is being developed as a major urban green space and cultural hub under the Nagaland Forest Management Project (NFMP), funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) through an Official Development Assistance (ODA) framework.



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Speaking to reporters at the site, Rio said that efforts were being made to complete the park in time for the Hornbill Festival, scheduled from December 1 to 10, adding that several activities and exhibitions would be held at the venue during the event. “The park will showcase Naga products, handloom and handicraft, Second World War antiques, and Naga artifacts, all aimed at promoting ‘Made in Nagaland’,” Rio said.

According to officials, the Eco Park will feature a Kohima Peace Memorial symbolising Indo-Japanese friendship, a view tower inspired by Naga and Japanese architecture, an open-air amphitheatre, and parking for around 50 vehicles.

In addition, stalls representing all 17 Naga tribes will be set up for showcasing handloom, handicraft, and traditional art forms, along with cafeterias and restaurants designed to enhance visitor experience.

Once inaugurated, the Eco Park is expected to become one of Kohima’s most attractive landmarks—celebrating Nagaland’s culture, resilience, and natural beauty while strengthening international friendship through sustainable development.