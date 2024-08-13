The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable assets worth about Rs 96 lakh belonging to two PWD contractors in Nagaland.

This action is part of a money laundering investigation into alleged financial irregularities in the construction of the new high court complex at Kohima, the ED stated on Monday.

The properties, provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), belong to Avituo Sekhose and Mhalelie Rio, according to the central agency.



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The money laundering case is based on a CBI FIR probing the alleged misappropriation of public funds amounting to Rs 3.61 crore during the construction of the new High Court complex at Kohima.

The ED mentioned that the CBI had charge-sheeted Avituo Sekhose and Nagaland PWD engineers Yapang Jamir, M I Tongjok Ao, and K Nikato Assumi in its first complaint.

In the second complaint, the CBI charge-sheeted Thepfusatuo Rio, Mhalelie Rio, and Vibeilietuo Kets.

The ED claimed that the two contractors, Avituo Sekhose and Mhalelie Rio, engaged in criminal activities, causing wrongful loss to the government exchequer and obtaining proceeds of crime.