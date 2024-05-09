In a bid to uphold the democratic principles of free and fair elections, the State Election Commissioner of Nagaland, T. John Longkumer, IPS (Retd), has reiterated the commitment to conducting Municipal and Town Council elections in the state with utmost integrity and adherence to the law.

Under the provisions of the recently enacted Nagaland Municipal Act 2023, and the accompanying Nagaland Municipal Election Rules 2023, the State Election Commission has outlined the framework for the upcoming elections. These rules delineate the qualifications, disqualifications, and eligibility criteria for candidates and voters alike.

Sections 41, 42, and 43 of the Nagaland Municipal Act explicitly define the qualifications and disqualifications for individuals aspiring to be members of Municipal or Town Council Wards, as well as those eligible to vote in the elections. Furthermore, Rule 22 in conjunction with sub-rules (1), (3), and (4) of Rule 23 of the Nagaland Municipal Election Rules 2023 lays down the regulations governing voting rights and candidacy nominations.

Commissioner Longkumer emphasized that any deviation from these statutory provisions, rules, or instructions by any individual or group would undermine the electoral process and jeopardize the fairness of the elections. He warned against the formulation of extraneous rules or regulations by any entity that conflict with the legally prescribed guidelines, stating that such actions would be deemed unlawful and subject to penal action.

Addressing Deputy Commissioners and Returning Officers, Commissioner Longkumer urged them to ensure strict adherence to the Nagaland Municipal Act 2023 and the Nagaland Municipal Election Rules 2023, along with any relevant guidelines issued by the Commission. He emphasized the importance of preventing any extra-statutory rules or regulations that may infringe upon the rights and eligibility of residents to participate in the electoral process.

Commissioner Longkumer stated the Commission's unwavering commitment to conducting transparent and fair elections, urging all stakeholders to uphold the principles of democracy and ensure the integrity of the electoral process.