Election General Observer reviews poll preparedness for Koridang By-Election in Nagaland's Mokokchung

Election General Observer Neeraj Shukla convened a review meeting with district officials to assess preparations for the upcoming by-election to the 28 Koridang Assembly constituency.

Officials, including the District Administrative Officer, Returning Officer, Assistant Returning Officers, sector magistrates, police personnel, and monitoring teams, attended the meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Ajit Kumar Verma briefed the observer on the election machinery put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the polls. Senior Superintendent of Police Vesupra Kezo also outlined the security arrangements for the election.

Shukla reviewed the overall preparedness and directed officials to ensure proper coordination for conducting free and fair elections.