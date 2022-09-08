Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) has renewed its demand for ‘Frontier Nagaland’ along with the abstain call on all election campaigns by any party and candidature declaration programme in their respective jurisdictions, besides carrying out massive public mobilisation programmes without any delay.

Calling out to its seven tribal bodies, the ENPO resolved that the people of Eastern Nagaland shall not participate in any election process of the state and central until and unless a separate statehood, ‘Frontier Nagaland’ is fulfilled as demanded by the people of Eastern Nagaland through grassroots.

Speaking to India Today NE, ENPO President Tsapikiu Anar said, “We have abstained from participating in any election campaign by any party and candidature programme in their respective jurisdictions. The decision was taken on August 26.”

The seven tribal bodies, Chang Khulei Setshang (CKS), Khiamniungan Tribal Council (KTC), Konyak Union (KU), Phom Peoples’ Council (PPC), United Sangtam Likhum Pumji (USLP), Tikhir Tribal Council (TTC) and Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC, that fall under the ambit of the Eastern Nagaland region, have been urged to further endorse to mobilize their demands at the grassroots for the success of this ban and resolution.

The decision was taken during the Joint Consultative meeting held with top leaders of Eastern Nagaland, Talk Team, 7 tribal bodies and frontal organisations on August 26, 2022.