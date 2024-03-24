In response to escalating concerns over the frontier territory status, the Eastern Nagaland Public Emergency Meeting is set to convene on March 28, 2024, at the CKS Hall in Tuensang. This assembly aims to address pressing issues facing the region, with a focus on unity, liberty, and the collective voice of the people.

Under the banner of ENPO, this gathering signifies a pivotal moment in the region's quest for representation and empowerment. Scheduled to commence at 10:00 A.M., the event will be moderated by Reverend Achu, Executive Secretary of CBLT, who will lead a prayer for unity and guidance.

The agenda for the meeting is comprehensive, covering a range of topics vital to the interests of Eastern Nagaland. Key highlights include:

Presidential Address: R. Tsapikiu Sangtam, President of ENPO, will deliver the opening address, emphasizing the importance of collective action in addressing frontier territory concerns.

Agenda Setting: The laying of agendas will pave the way for focused discussions on pertinent issues affecting the region, ensuring that all voices are heard and considered.

Adoption of Public Resolutions: Attendees will have the opportunity to adopt public resolutions aimed at charting a course of action to address the challenges faced by Eastern Nagaland.

Invocation Prayer and Benediction: Reverend Yimto, Pastor of YBC Tuensang, will lead the invocation prayer, seeking divine guidance for the deliberations. The meeting will conclude with a benediction, symbolizing the collective hope for a better future.

The significance of this meeting lies in its inclusive approach, with a wide array of stakeholders invited to participate. Among the distinguished invitees are:

Members of ENLU (Eastern Nagaland Legislators' Union), including Smti S. Phangnon Konyak, Hon'ble MP, Rajya Sabha, and former parliamentarians.

Former Presidents of ENPO and representatives from tribal organizations, frontal organizations, and federating units.

ENPO advisors, executive secretaries, and representatives from former ENGOA, ENWO and ENSF administrations.

Earlier on March 19, The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) and its frontal organizations resolved to suspend the restrictions of the ‘Public Emergency’ in Eastern Nagaland region. This decision was made during a joint coordination meeting held at Tuensang Headquarter to address the non-settlement for the creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory by the Government of India, despite assurances from the Union Home Minister on December 7, 2023.

In a statement, ENPO informed that the meeting passed three resolutions on the matter:

The House unanimously resolved to uphold the February 23, 2024, Chenmoho village resolution “not to participate in any central and state election and all citizens of Eastern Nagaland shall refrain from casting votes” in protest against the failure of the Government of India. ENPO was also endorsed to devise strategies for the successful implementation of this Public Resolution.

ENPO will write a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, not to entertain any write-up/suggestions regarding Frontier Nagaland Territory other than those from ENPO.

The House endorsed ENPO to convene another Public Meeting along with all 20 ENLU members within a week’s time at Tuensang HQ in consultation with ENLU.

Lastly, the House resolved to temporarily suspend all forms of ongoing restrictions under the Eastern Nagaland Public Emergency effective from March 21, 2024. However, the ‘Public Emergency’ will continue to be in force until further notice.