The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) has reaffirmed its commitment to boycotting the Lok Sabha elections, in protest against the unfulfilled demands for the Frontier Nagaland Territory.

This decision was upheld even after a comprehensive meeting at the CKS Hall Tuensang HQ, which included members of the Eastern Nagaland Legislature’s Union and a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament.

ENPO President R. Tsapikiu Sangtam, stated that the Chenmoho resolution's decision to boycott both state and Central elections, established on February 23, still holds.

During the meeting, an appeal was made by ENLU for ENPO to reassess its election boycott decision, however, no changes were made. Sangtam clarified that the meeting functioned as a 'coordination meeting', and acknowledged a previously existing communication gap between ENPO, ENLU, and the public, which has now been resolved.

The state of public emergency in the Eastern region will continue, as mentioned by Sangtam.

A draft proposal discussed in a meeting between Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this year was also considered, however, no additional details were disclosed.