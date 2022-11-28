The Eastern Nagaland people’s organisation (ENPO) leaders are all set to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 3.

The leaders have called on the Union Home Minister to discuss the demand raised by the organisation which had been long pending.

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, Tsapikiu Anar President ENPO said, "We have got an appointment with the Union Home Minister on December 3 and discuss our long-standing demand on separate statehood."

Earlier in October, Nagaland Chief Minister Rio asserted to facilitate talks between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation representatives.

Speaking to the media, Nagaland Chief Minister Rio said, "We are talking with them and also we will facilitate an appointment for ENPO to meet the Home Minister and if Prime Minister also comes we will make a request".

"Nagas we speak out our mind and it's not wrong for them to speak what they think and what they desire but all these issues will be resolved", he added.

On the other hand, with the state government's failure to adhere to the organisation's demands, the Eastern Nagaland Women Organisation has resolved to back the ENPO resolution in boycotting the state electoral process.

A. Shamthai Phom, president of ENWO, and M. Chongthen, media secretary, stated in a news release that the decision was made during the consultative meeting with all seven tribal federating units held at Tuensang HQ.

Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) has renewed its demand for ‘Frontier Nagaland’ along with the abstain call on all election campaigns by any party and candidature declaration programme in their respective jurisdictions, besides carrying out massive public mobilisation programmes without any delay.

Calling out to its seven tribal bodies, the ENPO resolved that the people of Eastern Nagaland shall not participate in any election process of the state and central until and unless a separate statehood, ‘Frontier Nagaland’ is fulfilled as demanded by the people of Eastern Nagaland through grassroots.