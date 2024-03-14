In view of the twenty Legislators from Eastern Nagaland travelling to New Delhi, the Eastern Nagaland Public Organization (ENPO) has postponed the joint coordination meeting with the Legislators and Members of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) to March 19.

Earlier, the Legislators and MP (Rajya Sabha) S Phangnon Konyak had been asked to reach Tuensang Headquarters on March 14 for the joint coordination meeting which was scheduled for tomorrow.

The meeting will now be held on 19th March from 10:00 am onwards at CKS Hall, Tuensang, ENPO has informed. Along with the Legislators and MP, ENPO has also asked the following to attend the proposed meeting positively: – Chairman and Secretary of Eastern Nagaland Legislature’s Union (ENLU) – President with eight members of Eastern Nagaland Gazetted Officers Association (ENGOA) – Talk Team – ENPO Advisors – Former ENPO/ENWO/ENSF presidents.



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According to reports, twenty Legislators will be travelling to New Delhi Tomorrow to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Legislators from Eastern Nagaland include: P. Paiwang Konyak, W. Chingang Konyak, Wangpang Konyak, K. Konngam Konyak, C.L. John, Y. Mankhao Konyak, C. Manpon Konyak, A. Nyamnyei Konyak, B. Bangtick Phom, A. Pongshi Phom, Y. Lima Onen Chang, Sethrongkyu, P. Bashangmongba Chang, Imtichoba, Naiba Konyak, P. Longon, Benei M. Lamthiu, S. Keoshu Yimchunger, C. Kipili Sangtam, and S. Kiusumew Yimchunger.