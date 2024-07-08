ENPO temporarily suspends public emergency in Eastern Nagaland
The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organization (ENPO) has temporarily lifted the public emergency declared in February 2024 to encourage peaceful negotiations for the proposed Frontier Nagaland Territory. This decision was made during a meeting held on July 3, 2024, at the ENPO headquarters in Tuensang.
The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organization (ENPO) Central Executive Council (CEC) has decided to temporarily suspend the public emergency in Eastern Nagaland. This decision was made during a crucial meeting held on July 3, 2024, at the ENPO headquarters in Tuensang. The public emergency, which was declared on February 5, 2024, has been lifted in an effort to foster mutual understanding and pursue a peaceful resolution regarding the proposed creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) by the Government of India. The suspension will be subject to review if compelling circumstances arise.
In another significant discussion, the ENPO addressed the issue of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) nominees. It was clarified that Eastern Nagaland did not participate in the recent ULB elections, and therefore, there are no nominees from this region. The Chenmoho resolution and the ULB nomination process were also highlighted as closely intertwined matters.
The ENPO's decision and clarifications aim to bring clarity and pave the way for peaceful negotiations and administrative processes in the region.
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