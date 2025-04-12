The Nagaland Adventure & Motor Sports Association (NAMSA) officially launched the JK Tyre "Festival of Speed" today at Thizama, Kohima, marking the association’s 25th anniversary in a spectacular celebration of motorsports, culture, and youth empowerment.

The festival, supported by JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., will travel across major Northeast cities including Shillong, Aizawl, Guwahati, and Gangtok, showcasing high-octane performances and motorsport excellence.

Hari Singh, Head of Operations at JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., while speaking at the launch event, emphasized the company’s longstanding commitment to motorsports. “Motorsport has been a key part of JK Tyre for over four decades. The Northeast holds a special place in our journey, where we aim to bring the youth into the national motorsport scene,” he said.

In his welcome speech, Tovi Chopi, General Secretary of NAMSA, highlighted that the festival is about more than just speed. “This event not only showcases racing skills but also serves as a platform to promote the Northeast as a rich cultural and tourism hub. It aligns with the G20 Summit initiatives and aims to empower youth while promoting sustainable tourism,” he added.

The launch featured an electrifying display of choreographed motor performances, including Formula 4 and Wolf cars, Rotax Go-Karts, drift cars like Lexus and BMW, stunt cars like Baleno, and superbikes. The crowd was especially captivated by the youngest go-kart racers of the day—Aarav Sureka (9) and Yatharth Gaur (10)—who emerged as the showstoppers of the event.