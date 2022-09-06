Naga National Council (NNC), Federal Government of Nagaland (FGN) and NBCC leaders observed the 59th Indo-Naga Ceasefire Day on Tuesday, September 6 at 10:00 am at Peace Camp, Chedema, Angami region. The FGN, Ministry of Rali Wali through a press release has invited all the peace loving people to participate on the occasion and celebrate together.

Upholding its old demands of a sovereign state, the NNC speaker for the event, Takuyaba said, “The Nagas are not demanding Sovereignty but defending its Sovereignty and without protecting the rights of our Naga Nation, the rights of citizens cannot be protected. Nagas need to realize that we cannot exist without the existence of our nation. Our motherland is a divine gift, not our creation and our main duty is to become a member of the United Nations by upholding the NNC principle of Non-Violence and as such, not to destroy on our petty interests.”

Highlighting the ‘draconian laws’ that have put the people of Nagaland in danger, Takuyaba further stated, “Since 1955, Indian Army invading Nagaland as witnessed by B.N.Mullik, Director, Indian Intelligence in his book – “My years with Nehru” the following Draconian Laws were imposed in Nagaland and is not lifted till date, The Assam Disturbed Area Act, 1955; Undesirable Persons Regulation Act, 1962; The Armed Forces Special Act, 1955; The Nagaland Security Regulation Act, 1962; The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967.”

Calling the Indian Army 'satanic' and the laws imposed on the people of Nagaland as draconian, Takuyaba recollects the incidents that have left a deep scar on the people of Nagaland due to the laws. “Under the aforementioned draconian laws, houses were burnt to ashes in all villages of Nagaland in 1956; even Havildar rank are empowered to shoot upon any suspected persons without trial and more than 1 lakh innocent civilians were shot death before ceasefire, women were raped; innocent people were tortured by putting chilly into the their private parts; beating to death with sticks etc etc. The said laws are not lifted till date as evidenced by the killing of 14 civilians last year in Konyak region by Indian armed forces. Grouping of 4-5 villages in a particular village/place in concentration camps during 1957,” said Takuyaba.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire agreement the Centre signed with Naga insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) completed its 25 years, but a final solution to the decades-old Naga conflict remains elusive.

The NSCN (IM), the organisation in charge of the Naga insurgent campaign, has been asserting that the Nagas never belonged to India and even declared their independence on August 14, 1947, not long after the British left India.

In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre inked a "framework agreement" with the NSCN (IM) in August 2015 in New Delhi, on the basis of which a definitive agreement was to be signed. However, the NSCN (IMinsistence )'s on its "core demands" for a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas has made the final accord hard. The demands were denied by the Centre.