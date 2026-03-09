Firecracker restrictions spark debate in Nagaland Assembly, MLA questions festival-wise enforcement

The question of regulating firecrackers and ensuring uniform enforcement across festivals sparked discussion in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly on March 9, during the second day of the Eighth Session of the 14th Assembly held at the NLA Hall in Kohima.

Raising a starred question in the House, MLA Nuklutoshi sought clarity from the state government on what he described as a perceived disparity in the way restrictions on firecracker use are highlighted during festivals. He observed that while environmental and health concerns linked to firecrackers are frequently emphasized during Diwali, similar concerns appear less prominently discussed during celebrations such as Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Nuklutoshi noted that firecrackers emit toxic fumes and produce significant levels of noise, both of which pose health risks to humans and animals. According to the legislator, the smoke generated by crackers contributes to air pollution and can aggravate respiratory ailments, while loud explosions disturb wildlife as well as domestic animals.

The MLA therefore questioned the logic behind what he perceived as differences in the emphasis placed on regulating firecracker use during different festive occasions in the state.

Responding to the issue, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton informed the House that the use of firecrackers in the country is governed by directives issued by the Supreme Court of India. These guidelines allow the use of firecrackers under regulated conditions designed to minimise environmental and health impacts.

Patton explained that the guidelines mandate the use of certified “green crackers”, adherence to specific time slots for bursting crackers, and compliance with prescribed noise and pollution standards.

He further informed the Assembly that the Government of Nagaland periodically issues advisories and necessary instructions during major festive occasions to ensure that these guidelines are followed.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, these measures are intended to strike a balance between allowing citizens to celebrate festivals and safeguarding public health and the environment.

Patton also appealed to civil society organisations and the public to cooperate with authorities in observing these advisories, stressing that responsible celebration is essential to protect people, animals and the natural environment.